|
|
Sister Harriet Singelyn, IHM, 86, died of natural causes Friday, April 3, at the IHM Senior Living Community in Monroe.
Harriet Anne Singelyn was born on April 29, 1933, to Edward and Julia (Kling) Singelyn in New Baltimore, Mich. Harriet attended grade school at several schools and later attended Blessed Sacrament, Detroit, from which she graduated high school. She entered the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary on Aug.16,1950, receiving the religious name of Sister James Edward. She earned a bachelor's degree from Marygrove College, Detroit, and later earned an MBA degree from Notre Dame University, Notre Dame, Ind.
Sister Harriet's ministry began as a teacher at Gesu and Annunciation Schools, Detroit; Holy Name, Birmingham; St. John, Monroe; and Sacred Heart, Roseville; and later at St. Mary Catholic Central (SMCC), Monroe, where she also served as accountant. In 1965, she was assigned to the IHM Motherhouse in Monroe where her accounting and financial background benefitted the congregation through her work in the Bursar's Office, Treasurer's Office, as Assistant Treasurer and General Treasurer. She continued this work for the next 24 years, until enjoying a year of renewal, then teaching at SMCC in Monroe.
In 1991, Sister Harriet began a three-year ministry as financial manager at Springbank Christian Center, Kingstree, S.C., before returning to Monroe. From 1994 to 2012, she served the congregation as administrative assistant to the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. For many years, she was the accountant for SSIHM Charitable Trust, retiring in 2013.
Sister Harriet delighted in music as a hobby and most of all enjoyed singing, teaching singing or experimenting with a glee club with students of all ages. She wrote that her years at Springbank "were full of awakening to God's presence in creation, using gifts that were not yet tapped: … and art as meditation …" A talented artist and potter, she experienced basketry and watercolor painting as especially meditative activities.
In 2015, Sister Harriet moved to IHM Senior Living Community. She volunteered in the community's Service Office and continued to share her financial expertise and guidance.
Sister Harriet is survived by her brother, Rev. Robert Singelyn, and her sisters in community. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Edward, William and Alphonse; and her sister, Mary Elizabeth.
A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home, Monroe. Memorials may be made to the IHM Retirement Fund, 610 W. Elm Ave., Monroe, MI 48162-7909.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 8, 2020