Harry Bodell, 92 years, a lifelong resident of Monroe, Michigan, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 7, 2020.
Born January 9, 1928 in Monroe, Harry was the son of the late Eldon and Alba L. (Hale) Bodell. Harry was a 1945 graduate of Monroe High School, went on to graduate from Davis Business College and attended the University of Toledo majoring in accounting.
Harry served his country honorably and proudly in the United States Navy during World War II, receiving the World War II Victory Medal.
On November 3, 1951, Harry married his beloved wife, the former Lois Jean Percy, at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Monroe. Sadly, she preceded him in death on October 4, 2018 after nearly 67 years of marriage.
Harry was employed for 41 years at Monroe Auto Equipment (Tenneco Automotive). He retired on July 1, 1991 as the manager of export sales.
Harry was a member of St. John The Baptist Catholic Church where he served as a greeter, lector, usher, luncheon committee member and a member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society. His other memberships included Knights of Columbus, and Monroe and Frenchtown Senior Citizens.
Harry leaves to cherish his memory four loving children: Julia (Edward) Gallagher of Monroe, John (Lisa) Bodell of Westerville, OH, Theodore (Martha) Bodell of Colorado Springs, CO, Patrick (Mabel) Bodell of Wenatchee, WA; eight cherished grandchildren: E. Michael Swinkey, Meghan (Jeff) Tanner, Lauren Swinkey, Jay, Grant, Ian and Caleb Bodell, Conner (David) Wenham and five treasured great-grandchildren: Jaidiem, Liam, and Haisley Wenham and Mia and Alexandra Tanner. In addition to his beloved wife and parents, Harry was preceded in death by his brother Bernard Bodell.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation or services. Private entombment will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery in Monroe. Bacarella Funeral Home is assisting Harry's family with funeral arrangements.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Mary Catholic Central High School. The family wishes to acknowledge the support and loving concern provided to Harry by both his in-home caregivers and the staff at the IHM Senior Living Center.
