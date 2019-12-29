|
Harry Ellis Snyder, age 91, of Temperance, formerly of Tecumseh, passed away December 26, 2019.
Harry was born December 12, 1928, in Wheatland Township, MI the son of Harry and Geraldine (Black) Snyder. He was a 1946 graduate of Hudson High School and went on to attend the University of Michigan.
After over 40 years of service he retired from the Tecumseh Products. He loved to read, listen to music, belonged to several dance clubs and enjoyed traveling.
He was a member of the Tecumseh United Methodist Church, Tecumseh American Legion and the Bedford Senior Center.
Harry is survived by his children, Arthur Snyder, Robert (Cheryl) Snyder and Patty (Jeff) Glaser; grandchildren, Nathaniel and AnneMarie; brother, Clare Snyder and his special friend, Barbara Kinney.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepbrother, Ron Davis; stepmother, Mary Snyder; and the mother of his children, Lois Brown.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh. Burial will follow in Whitehouse Cemetery, Whitehouse, Ohio. Visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. Monday, December 30, 2019, at the funeral home.
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 29, 2019