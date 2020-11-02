Harry James Meinhart, 78 years, of Monroe, MI, died Saturday October 31, 2020, in his residence under the care of ProMedica Monroe Hospice.
Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Tuesday November 3, 2020, from 10AM until the services at 12PM. He will be shown next to his wife Rosemary, who died on Thursday October 29, 2020. Pastor Nathan Clawson of Great Missionary Baptist Church will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle, MI.
Born July 16, 1942, in Monroe, MI. Harry was the son of Ernest and Etta (Luebben) Meinhart. He was a 1960 Monroe High School graduate. He married Rosemary Poupard Reichert on September 28, 1963, in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Monroe, MI. Rosemary died October 29, 2020. He worked for the Ford Motor Company for 30 yrs, retiring in 1990. He previously worked for Sears and Roebuck in Monroe, MI, while in High School. He loved to fish, hunt, garden and was an avid card player.
Survivors include his children, James (Joan) Meinhart, Kim (Randy) Clawson; grandchildren, Jimmy, Chelsea, Brandon (Tayler) and granddoggers, Hank and Stella.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and siblings, Melvin (Betty), Laura (Harry) Verdon, Ernest (Alice), William (Josephine), Mary (Dale) Kinsey, Charles (Eileen), Rose Anne (Merrill) Hunt, Arnold (Shirley) and Alvin (Rosemary).
Memorial contributions can be made to The Wounded Veterans of America or the Monroe County Humane Society.
To send the family condolences please go online to www.capaulfuneralhome.com.