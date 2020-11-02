1/1
Harry James Meinhart
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry James Meinhart, 78 years, of Monroe, MI, died Saturday October 31, 2020, in his residence under the care of ProMedica Monroe Hospice.
Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Tuesday November 3, 2020, from 10AM until the services at 12PM. He will be shown next to his wife Rosemary, who died on Thursday October 29, 2020. Pastor Nathan Clawson of Great Missionary Baptist Church will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle, MI.
Born July 16, 1942, in Monroe, MI. Harry was the son of Ernest and Etta (Luebben) Meinhart. He was a 1960 Monroe High School graduate. He married Rosemary Poupard Reichert on September 28, 1963, in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Monroe, MI. Rosemary died October 29, 2020. He worked for the Ford Motor Company for 30 yrs, retiring in 1990. He previously worked for Sears and Roebuck in Monroe, MI, while in High School. He loved to fish, hunt, garden and was an avid card player.
Survivors include his children, James (Joan) Meinhart, Kim (Randy) Clawson; grandchildren, Jimmy, Chelsea, Brandon (Tayler) and granddoggers, Hank and Stella.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and siblings, Melvin (Betty), Laura (Harry) Verdon, Ernest (Alice), William (Josephine), Mary (Dale) Kinsey, Charles (Eileen), Rose Anne (Merrill) Hunt, Arnold (Shirley) and Alvin (Rosemary).
Memorial contributions can be made to The Wounded Veterans of America or the Monroe County Humane Society.
To send the family condolences please go online to www.capaulfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Capaul Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
NOV
3
Service
12:00 PM
Capaul Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
(734) 269-3575
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Capaul Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved