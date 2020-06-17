Harry L. Schroeder
1928 - 2020
Harry L. Schroeder of Temperance, Michigan, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Born on June 30, 1928, in Robinson, Illinois to parents, Fred C. and Anna Mary (Conrad) Schroeder, he graduated from Robinson Township High School, class of 1946. He served in the U.S. Army in the 293rd Army Band Far East Command, 1947-1949. He worked nearly 36 years for Standard Oil Company as a pipeliner starting in Stoy, Illinois, before relocating to Ohio where he retired in 1987. He married Ruth Cornwell in 1953 and she preceded him in death in 1969. He married his wife of 50 years, Rose Mary Litle, in 1969 and she survives.
His life was filled with many adventures/hobbies: lapidary, traveling, living history, wood working, genealogy, weaving and grandfathering. Following retirement, he did volunteer work at the National Park at Put-in-Bay for 17 years and with the Canal Boat at Providence Metropark, Grand Rapids, Ohio, for 10 years. He was a 40-year member of the American Turners-Toledo and served as president. He worked the German American Festival for 17 years, serving four years as the food chairman. He was a member of the Bedford Senior Center from the time of his retirement. He was a former member of Bethany Lutheran Church, Toledo, Ohio for 39 years and was more recently a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Temperance, Michigan.
Also survived by children: Elizabeth (Ron) Tuohy, Arthur Schroeder, Karl (Sue) Litle, and Michael (Carrie) Litle, grandchildren: Nathaniel ( NJ) Tuohy, Conor (Alexis) Tuohy, Katie (Matt) Wellborn, Stephanie Litle, Eric (Brittany) Litle, Jacquelyn (Mike) Nichols, Danielle Litle, Nick Litle, Rick Litle, and Britten Litle and great grandchildren: Gian Tuohy and Chase Wellbrock. Sisters: Marilyn (John) Reed and Frances (Bob) Smith both of California and many nieces and nephews.
The body has been donated to the University of Toledo Medical College. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be given in honor of him to St Lukes Lutheran Church or EBEID Hospice on the campus of Flower Hospital, Sylvania Ohio. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fothdorfmeyer.com.

Published in Monroe News on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 15, 2020
Loved all the time Ive spent with Harry and Rose over the many years. They have impacted my kids lives in many ways. Harry will be missed by my family. His legacy and love of history and Christmas will live on forever.
Thank god for awesome people like Harry and Rose.
Love you.
mchugh lesia
Friend
June 15, 2020
Our entire Mann family treasures the memories we shared with Santa Harry. For around 20 years, we looked forward to his arrival and kind presentation. I first approached Harry at Franks Nursery and Crafts on Monroe Street, while he was passing out candy canes. He graciously agreed to come to Joannd and Chuck Manns home and brought so much joy with him. Thanks for sharing him with us. Sympathy to all his family.
Maggy Meyers
Friend
June 14, 2020
Many, many wonderful memories of Harry and we still treasure the cross he made my Dad after Shirley passed. Prayers for comfort and a celebration of a life well lived. Hugs to all!
Sherry Krieger
Friend
June 14, 2020
Harry had a long and interesting life filled with hard work and many wonderful adventures as well as raising a big family and faithfully serving his Lord. Definitely one of The Greatest Generations. May God embrace you all in His loving arms.
Carol Bowlus
Sister
June 14, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Keep the many fond memories close to your heart as they will carry you through the sad days. I'll never forget the many times the camper pulled up in the driveway or asking for santa photos. He was one of a kind. Xoxoxo
Lyndsey Bowlus
Family
June 14, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Uncle Harry was such a wonderful, loving, positive man. He brought a smile to our faces and was welcoming to all. We will miss him dearly. We send our love and prayers to you all.
Tyler and Meg Hardt
Family
June 13, 2020
Many happy memories with Harry and Rosemary. Keep those memories in your heart. He will be missed but now can see and be free of all pain.
Evelyn Schulte
Friend
June 12, 2020
Rosemary and family,
I am sorry to hear that Harry will not be in your life as he has for so many years however he will be with you in your memories of him and the wonderful times you experienced with him. Keep these memories in your heart and mind and it will help heal the hurt from him being away from you for a while.
Vic and Eileen Schuerman
Vic & Eileen Schuerman
Classmate
