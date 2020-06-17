Loved all the time Ive spent with Harry and Rose over the many years. They have impacted my kids lives in many ways. Harry will be missed by my family. His legacy and love of history and Christmas will live on forever.
Thank god for awesome people like Harry and Rose.
Love you.
Harry L. Schroeder of Temperance, Michigan, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Born on June 30, 1928, in Robinson, Illinois to parents, Fred C. and Anna Mary (Conrad) Schroeder, he graduated from Robinson Township High School, class of 1946. He served in the U.S. Army in the 293rd Army Band Far East Command, 1947-1949. He worked nearly 36 years for Standard Oil Company as a pipeliner starting in Stoy, Illinois, before relocating to Ohio where he retired in 1987. He married Ruth Cornwell in 1953 and she preceded him in death in 1969. He married his wife of 50 years, Rose Mary Litle, in 1969 and she survives.
His life was filled with many adventures/hobbies: lapidary, traveling, living history, wood working, genealogy, weaving and grandfathering. Following retirement, he did volunteer work at the National Park at Put-in-Bay for 17 years and with the Canal Boat at Providence Metropark, Grand Rapids, Ohio, for 10 years. He was a 40-year member of the American Turners-Toledo and served as president. He worked the German American Festival for 17 years, serving four years as the food chairman. He was a member of the Bedford Senior Center from the time of his retirement. He was a former member of Bethany Lutheran Church, Toledo, Ohio for 39 years and was more recently a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Temperance, Michigan.
Also survived by children: Elizabeth (Ron) Tuohy, Arthur Schroeder, Karl (Sue) Litle, and Michael (Carrie) Litle, grandchildren: Nathaniel ( NJ) Tuohy, Conor (Alexis) Tuohy, Katie (Matt) Wellborn, Stephanie Litle, Eric (Brittany) Litle, Jacquelyn (Mike) Nichols, Danielle Litle, Nick Litle, Rick Litle, and Britten Litle and great grandchildren: Gian Tuohy and Chase Wellbrock. Sisters: Marilyn (John) Reed and Frances (Bob) Smith both of California and many nieces and nephews.
The body has been donated to the University of Toledo Medical College. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be given in honor of him to St Lukes Lutheran Church or EBEID Hospice on the campus of Flower Hospital, Sylvania Ohio. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fothdorfmeyer.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jun. 17, 2020.