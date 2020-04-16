|
Harry Steve Walter, age 78, of Belleville, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Vibra Hospital in Taylor.
Born August 3, 1941, in Flint from the union of Lloyd and Pauline (Cummings) Walter. Harry went to Barryton High School and graduated in 1960. Later on, he met the love of his life, Donna Copley. They got married on July 1, 1972, in Taylor, MI. They raised two boys and spent over 47 wonderful years together.
Harry proudly served in the United States Army from 1962 - 1965. He was stationed in Germany working as a Cook. Harry worked for Kilgore Construction as well as Michigan Trenching Service as a construction worker. He took an early medical retirement.
Beloved husband of Donna Walter. Loving father of Steven (Shannon) Walter and Scott (Tammy) Walter. Dearest grandfather of Avery Walter, Austin Crow, Jalen Walter, Drake Deterding, Ryan Walter, Kelsey Deterding, Emilee Walter, Nicholas Rodriguez, and Colsen Walter. Dear brother of Gary Walter. Also survived by many nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.
Harry's wishes were to be cremated. Due to public health concerns, funeral arrangements for Harry are private.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 16, 2020