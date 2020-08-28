Harvey R. Knitter Jr., 86 years, of Ida, MI, died Tuesday August 25, 2020, in his residence under the care of Hospice of Northwest Ohio. All services are private due to Covid-19. A private burial will occur at East Ida Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Ida, MI.
Born January 5, 1934, in Toledo, OH, Harvey Jr. was the son of Harvey and Nancy (Stanley) Knitter Sr. He was a 1952 Dundee High School Graduate. He later earned his Bachelors in Pharmacy in 1957 from the University of Toledo, Toledo, OH. Harvey Jr. served in the U.S. Navy from 1951- 1954.He married Sara Harpst on June 26, 1954, in East Ida Immanuel Lutheran Church, Sara died July 21, 2000. He later married Sally Bishop on November 12, 2001, in East Ida Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ida, MI. He worked for Cunninghams, Monroe, MI, Thorton Pharmacy, Monroe, MI, co owner of Custer Pharmacy, Monroe, MI, and Foodtown, Monroe, MI, retiring in 1997. He was a member of East Ida Immanuel Lutheran Church, the Ida Civic Club and loved to fly airplanes, golf, his John Deere tractor, fishing and traveling with Sally.
Survivors include; his wife, Sally; children, Kevin (Andrea) Knitter, Kerry (David) Weipert, John Bishop, Robert (Sierra) Bishop, Denise (Dave) Griffin; grandchildren, Brett Weipert, Carly Bennette, Christine Buckley, Andrea Benschoter and great-grandchildren, Evelyn Weipert, Rachel Weipert, Sophia Bennette, Kameron Hagerman, Collin Hagerman, Makenna Hagerman, Brittney Benschoter, Courtney Witucki and Grayson Benschoter. he was preceded in death by his parents and 1st wife, Sara.
Memorial contributions for Mr. Knitter can be made to: East Ida Immanuel Lutheran Church, Monroe, MI, or 1st Baptist Church, Monroe, MI.
