Harvietta Louise McHone, age 62 of LaSalle, passed away on Wednesday September 25, 2019 at Promedica Hospital of Monroe.
Harvietta was born on October 2, 1956 to the late Harvie and Leta (Chatner) McHone in Monroe. She was one of four children in the family. She graduated from Monroe High School in 1974. She later on starting working at Time Container for 12 years as a machine operator. After that, Harvie went on to F&F Specialty as an office manager for close to 20 years and most recently worked at YanFeng in Monroe as an machine operator for about six years. She also spent her time volunteering at American Red Cross.
Harvie was a past member of the Frenchtown Missionary Baptist Church where she was also baptized. She also used to teach Sunday School there for the children. Later on she also attended the Monroe Free Methodist Church for many years.
Harvietta loved to spend her time with her family and friends- especially her grandchildren. She was known to keep the house in tip top shape. She also enjoyed doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles as well as traveling to new places.
Harvie was loved by all who met her and she will be sorely missed. She had a big heart and was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
Beloved mother of Brock (Kim) Patterson. Loving grandmother of Rhion Ann, Tyler, and Katie. Dearest sister of Cynthia Mayes.
Preceded in death by her parents, and siblings: Reaford Ryan and Karen Wilson
Family and friends are welcomed to visit on Friday September 27, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. A funeral service will also take place at Rupp Funeral Home on Friday September 27, 2019 at 7 p.m. Rev. Kevin and Rev. Melanie Eccles will officiate. Cremation will follow immediately.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in honor of Harvietta are asked to please consider making a donation towards the family.
Published in Monroe News on Sept. 26, 2019