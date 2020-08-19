Hazel A. Burchette, age 88, of Monroe, MI died Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Medilodge of Monroe, after battling Alzheimer's Disease for many years.
Hazel was born in Monroe, MI, from the union of Henry and Dora (Newman) Vagt. She was a 1949 high school graduate of Monroe High School who married the love of her life, James V. "Birdie" Burchette on June 19, 1953, in Angola, Indiana. Sadly, "Birdie" precedes Hazel in death on May 2, 2020
She was a bookkeeper for Phillips Bottle Gas as well as Rogers Equipment and other employers in Monroe. During the Monroe County Fair week Hazel could be found working countless hours at the E Gate for admission into the Fair. She was a member of Frenchtown Fire Department's Ladies Auxillary, enjoyed working on the 1948-1949 class reunions, taking casino trips and bowling where she qualified to State and National competitions. Hazel loved her family and the LaSalle Road neighborhood friends.
To cherish her memory, Hazel leaves her three loving children: Rae A. (Timothy) Timiney of Monroe, Sherry L. (John) Elmer of Petersburg and Randall L. (Yvonne) Burchette of Monroe; sister, Helen Geiman; grandchildren, Tracy (Dean) Alhers, Jon Kramer, Jason (Steffany) Elmer, Jamie (Tim) Gossiaux, Amanda (Jason) Trumbull, Tyler Burchette; great grandchildren, Zachary Kramer, Chris Ahlers, Nate Ahlers, Ashton Elmer, Chandler Gossiaux, Calloway Gossiaux, Libby Kramer and Soffia Elmer.
Hazel is preceded in death by her loving husband, son Rodney, parents, great grandson Alexander Kramer, sister Ada Gorno, brother Carl Vagt, brother in law Dean Geiman and Robert Gorno, sister in law Jan Vagt.
Friends may visit Thursday from 4:00 PM-7:00 PM at Rupp Funeral Home. She will lie instate on Friday at 10:00 AM at Zion Lutheran Church with Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Pastor Daniel Slaughter will officiate. Entombment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park next to her beloved husband.
The Burchette Family is very grateful for the care and support given to Hazel at Medilodge of Monroe and Elara Caring.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or Humane Society of Monroe County.
Words of inspiration and condolences may be sent through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.