Hazel Ruth Hoffman, age 91 of Monroe, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Wellspring Lutheran Home.
On June 30, 1928, in Sharon, PA., Hazel Ruth Grummel was born to Jacob and Hazel Grummel. The family soon came to Michigan and settled in Monroe and then later Newport. Hazel was a 1946 graduate of Monroe High School and in 1947 she married her sweetheart, James E. Hoffman at St. Charles Catholic Church in Newport. She and Jim celebrated 62 years of marriage before he passed away in 2009. At the time of his death they had resided in Florida for many years. Upon his passing, Hazel returned to Monroe and lived with her daughter and son-in-law for the next 9 years. On Oct 30, 2018, Hazel moved to Wellspring Lutheran Home; 4 minutes from her daughter's home.
On Sunday, July 21, 2019, Hazel Ruth was released from the burden of dementia and was received into the arms of her savior, Jesus Christ. Surely she was met by her beloved husband Jim and son Ronald who predeceased her. Siblings Emily Hoffman and George Grummel also preceded her in death.
She is survived by daughters Lynda C. Rowan of Texas, Lois Schafer Lisowski, son-in-law Martin Lisowski of Monroe, 6 grandchildren and many great grandchildren including Logan and Peyton Hoffman who faithfully visited great grandma.
Hazel was a legal secretary at the time of her marriage. She also later worked as a switchboard operator for the telephone company serving Newport. Her last employment was with Monroe County Abstract.
Hazel was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Monroe and had been very involved with the Sunshine Club ministry. At one time, she was its sole active member keeping up with mailing personalized greetings to as many as 60 shut-ins per month. Eventually, Hazel become a recipient of the ministry's mission.
For many years, Hazel assisted Jim in preparing meals at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Haines City, Fl. She was always ready to assist with either secretarial or cooking services for the K of C, Teamsters retirees group, and travel groups she & Jim were involved with. They had a very long and active retirement in FL. They were avid travelers and made it to 49 states, as well as Canada, Germany, Austria, Luxembourg and Switzerland. Her love of travel continued throughout her life. In later years, she made a trip to Paris with her daughter and son-in-law and friends. Until 2016 she was able to visit her home in FL for winter respites.
Visitation will be at Rupp Funeral Home, Monroe on Wednesday July 24, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. She will lie in state on Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 10 -11 AM at St. John the Baptist Church, Monroe, a Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 AM. Burial will immediately follow at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in LaSalle, MI.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Joseph Hunt for providing such wonderful care to our mother, which enabled her to remain at home for so long. We also wish to thank Hazel's long term caregiver/companions & friends Patty Merrow Nadeau, Janice Menzel, Kim Kalte, Jennifer Connelly, and the staff of Wellspring Lutheran Services.
Published in Monroe News on July 23, 2019