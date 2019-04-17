|
|
Heather Lynn Davison, age 39, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on April 11, 2019, at Toledo Hospital.
Heather attended Mason Schools in Erie, Michigan, and received her GED. She worked for Ford Motor Company.
Heather enjoyed riding her motorcycle, being on the lake and spending time with family and friends.
To cherish her memory, Heather leaves behind two daughters, Madelynn Nicole, 19, and Sydney Rhae, 16; father, Kim E. Davison; mother, Janice L. Davison (James Miller); two sisters, Sarah Smith (Jon) and Rebecca Davison (Ryan Hammac); a brother, William Davison; a neice, Olivia Hoffer; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Heather was proceeded in death by her grandparents, Clyde and Lorraine Davison.
A cremation has occurred, and a memorial will be held at Harbor Inn & Ale in Bolles Harbor, Monroe, Michigan, on May 11, 2019, from 12-4 p.m.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 17, 2019