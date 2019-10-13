Monroe News Obituaries
|
Heather Marie Lavers


1970 - 2019
Heather Marie Lavers Obituary
Heather Marie Lavers, age 49, of Gibsonton, Florida, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Perrysburg Care and Rehabilitation Center in Perrysburg, Ohio.

Born April 30, 1970, in Maumee, Ohio, she was the daughter of Zachary Kaczala and Patricia Oxley. She attended Maumee High School, graduating with the class of 1988. Heather married her beloved husband, Robert B. Lavers, Jr. on August 17, 1991, in Sun City, Florida. She worked as a Realtor and Office Manager of Fish Hawk Realty in Riverview, Florida. Heather received her spiritual nourishment at Bell Shoals Baptist Church, where she was a member and active volunteer.

Heather had a beautiful, encouraging spirit and loved everyone. She was a devoted mother and dedicated wife who absolutely adored her family. Heather enjoyed collecting snow globes and Faberge Eggs.

To cherish her memory, Heather leaves her husband, Robert; three children: Alexandria Marie (Jeff) Morkert, Robert Spencer Lavers and Emillee Marie Lavers; one sister, Heidi Lynn Kaczala; and two grandchildren, Tyler and Abigail Morkert.

Memorial contributions in Heather's memory are suggested to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place and no services are scheduled at this time.

Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
