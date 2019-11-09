|
Helen E. Duty, age 95, of Carleton, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at ProMedica Regional Hospital in Monroe, Michigan.
Born on August 6, 1924, in Carleton, Michigan, she was the daughter of Joseph and Louise (Wickenheiser) Schneider. On July 17, 1943, she married Howard E. Duty in Monroe, Michigan.
During WWII she worked at Willow Run as a Rosie the Riveter making bombers, then went on to work for Airport Schools as a cook and continued as a Bus Driver for the Head Start program for 21 years until retiring.
Helen was a member of Divine Grace Catholic Church, Ash Senior Citizens and the Ladies Auxiliary in Carleton. She enjoyed camping, crafts, playing cards and dice with her family & friends. She loved being with her family, going on vacations and road trips.
She was so pleased with the celebration her family planned for her 90th birthday. She talked about the party for weeks to follow looking at the birthday wishes over and over.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sons Howard and Wayne Duty and son-in-law Cal Caldwell; daughter-in-law Linda Duty.
She is survived by her son Raymond (Pat) Duty, daughter Sue Duty; 9 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Friends may visit in the Bobcean Funeral Home, Carleton Chapel on Monday, November 11, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at Divine Grace Catholic Church on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. She will lie in state from 10:30 am until time of service. Father Michael Woroniewicz will officiate the service. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Carleton, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Monroe Hospice.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 9, 2019