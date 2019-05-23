|
Helen L. Hessler, age 85, of Monroe, formerly of Flat Rock, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at ProMedica Monroe Skilled Nursing and Rehab in Monroe, MI.
Born on July 17, 1933,in Detroit, Michigan, she was the daughter of John and Margaret (Hubert) Beranek. On October 16, 1954, she married Robert Hessler Jr. in Detroit, MI.
She worked in the office at Ethel C. Bobcean Elementary, Flat Rock, until retiring in 1985.
Helen was a member of Flat Rock Historical Society, Flat Rock Beautification Commission, PTA and was a Cub Scout Den Mother. She loved her family and spending time with them.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Robert Hessler, III, sisters Joan Bielski and Patricia Beranek and brother Frank Beranek.
She is survived by her son Richard (Linda) Hessler of Hardy, VA; granddaughter Kelly (Jason) Phillips, grandson Kyle Hessler, brother John Beranek; sister Rosemary Kawa.
Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Thursday May 23, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. He will lie in state on Friday May 24, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the Mass of the Resurrection at 11 a.m. at St. Gabriel Catholic Parish, St Joseph Catholic Church, Ida, MI. Fr. Robert Bauer from St. Mary, Our Lady of Families Parish will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Erie, Mi.
Born September 3, 1927, in Ida, MI. Orville was the son of Harold and Fredericka (Weber) Montri. He attended Richardson School in Ida, MI. He married Beverly Noble on January 20, 1951, in Ida, MI. Beverly died on July 2, 1962. He then married Ruby Reaume Masson on September 26, 1964, in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Maybee, MI. Orville was a farmer all of his life and was on the Board for the Britton and Maybee Elevators as well as the NFO and St. Gabriel Catholic Parish, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ida, MI as well as an usher. He has earned a world record for corn yield of 306.6 bushels/ acre in September 1973.
Survivors include: his wife, Ruby; children, Harold "Chip" Montri, Gail (Joe) Keane, Kathy (Pete) Opfermann, Bonnie (Scott) Boylan; Step-children, William (Sue) Masson, Dorothy Ciacelli; sister, Irene Gotha, Grandchildren, Kirk, Leslie and Doug Keane, Krisha (Christian) Howell, Michelle (Ed) Stotz, Heather (Joseph) Rockwood, Emily (Scott) Rhodus, Amber (Michael) Conant, David and Michael Montri, Amanda Noble, Ashley Gray, Raymond and Jim Buchelt, Amanda LaVoy, Angela (James) Ednie; step-grandchildren, Katie (Rich)Spencer, Gina (Tim) Roberts, Teresa Ciacelli, Joe and Christine Masson; 19 great-grandchildren; 1 step-great-grandchild and 1 great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, spouse, Beverly and siblings, Marvin and Lyle Montri.
Memorial contributions can be made to Donor's Choice.
Memorial contributions can be made to Donor's Choice.

To send the family condolences please go online to www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Friends may visit in the Arthur Bobcean Funeral Home, Flat Rock Chapel on Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held in the Funeral Home on Friday, May 24, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in Michigan Memorial Park, Huron Township, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to the .
