Helen Iannotti


1928 - 2020
Helen Iannotti Obituary
Helen Iannotti passed away peacefully on February 19, 2020, with her family at her side.

Helen was born on February 10, 1928, in Flushing, Ohio. She retired from General Motors in 1990.

Helen is survived by her children Jerry (Sandie) Pierce, Dennis Pierce and Joe Iannotti; as well as 4 grandchildren, Jeremy (Margaret) Pierce, Eric (Cami) Pierce, Amy (Jack) Fuller and Christine (Jason) Traub. Helen also enjoyed her 9 great-grandchildren, Catelyn, Emily and Megan Pierce; Connor and Bryn Pierce; Nick and Allison Fuller; and Jillian and Joel Traub.

There will be no funeral service as she donated her body to Wayne State University, School of Medicine.

Donations may be made in Helen's memory to the Monroe Center for Healthy Aging, in Monroe, Michigan.

She will be greatly missed.
Published in Monroe News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
