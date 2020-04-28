Home

1946 - 2020
Helen Kay Danelian Obituary
Helen Kay Danelian, 73 yrs, of Taylor, MI, died Tuesday April 21, 2020, in her residence. All services were private and burial has occurred at Rath Cemetery, Monroe, MI.

Born June 9, 1946. Helen was the daughter of Donald and Alma (Miller) Scott. She was a 1964 Dundee High School Graduate. She married Charles Danelian on August 16, 1969 in Dundee, MI. Charles died November 6, 1989. Helen was a cook for Dearborn Schools for over 20 years retiring in 2005. She loved Bingo, going to casinos and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include: her daughters, Michelle Danielian and Carrie (William Brown) Danielian and her grandchildren, Joshua, Olivia and Maxius. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and siblings, Marjory, Jim, John, Royal and Frank Scott.

Memorial contributions can be made to The Family.

To send the family condolences please go online to www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 28, 2020
