Helen Kuderik, age 103, of Carleton, MI, died April 18, 2020, in her home, surrounded by family.
Helen was born October 27, 1916, in Detroit to the late John and Marie (Martenek) Svoboda.
Helen spent much of her childhood raised on her parent's farm in Carleton, where she acquired her passion for gardening, and living a natural, healthy life style. Many of her childhood memories shared with her children and grandchildren revolved around her many trips taking produce to Eastern Market in Detroit.
Helen married John C. Kuderik and together they created a family that included five children. John was taken from Helen too early in life in a car accident, leaving Helen to raise the children. This led Helen to a new career, working for the Ford Motor Company on the assembly line at the age of 50, at the Ypsilanti Plant. After retirement, Helen enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, and making beautiful wood carvings. In addition, she looked forward to spending time at Portage Lake on hot summer weekends and going to her second home in Melbourne, FL during the winter.
Helen is survived by Helen (Frederick) Dowler, Jerry (Anna Mae) Kuderik, Sharon (Robert) Barnes, Beverly Kuderik, Nancy Stamper, and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Edward and John Svoboda, son in law Charles Stamper, and great grandchild Paige Horvath.
At Helen's request, she is having a private family gathering at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, in Flat Rock. Memorials may be made to the organization of the donor's choice.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 21, 2020