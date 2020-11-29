Helen L. Klandrud, age 94, of Dundee, Michigan, passed away peacefully at Elmcroft Assisted Living, Brownstown, Michigan, on Monday, November 23, 2020.
She was born in Dundee, Michigan on August 26, 1926, to Frank and Genevieve Wilcox. She was the second of four children.
Her parents; brothers, Howard and Eugene; and sister, Ruth all preceded her in death.
She married Alvin Bowman in 1947. They had two daughters, Catherine (Steve) Derr of Sierra Vista, Arizona and Suzanne Chene of Flat Rock, Michigan. Alvin preceded her in death in 1975. She later married William Klandrud. Helen had five grandchildren (Christa, Kelly, Matthew, Michael and Sarah) and eleven great-grandchildren.
After Helen and Bill retired, they built a home on Rose Lake in Tustin, Michigan and wintered in Florida. They later sold their home on Rose Lake and returned to Dundee.
Helen received her bachelor's degree from Hillsdale College and many years later her master's degree from Eastern Michigan University. Both degrees were in education. She taught kindergarten, second and fourth grade at Max Paun Elementary School in Lincoln Park, Michigan, for over 30 years.
Helen loved to laugh, play solitaire, read, and play Yahtzee with her daughters. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and delighted in playing games with them. Helen always looked forward to the summers so she could ride her tractor and mow the lawn.
For over 30 years Helen played the organ for church. She most recently served as organist at Dundee Baptist Church for 18 years. She had many friends who she would go to lunch and dinner with and was always seen with a smile on her face. She loved attending church cantatas.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial service and burial will be held at a later date when family and friends can gather safely.