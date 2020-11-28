Helen Marie Geiman, age 91, of Carleton, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at her son's home in Newport.
Born September 19, 1929, in Monroe, she was the daughter of Henry and Dora (Newman) Vagt. Helen graduated from Monroe High School in 1947. Helen met the love of her life Dean Geiman. They got married on November 29, 1947. They raised a family of four children and spent 67 wonderful years together until Dean's passing in 2015.
Helen drove school bus for Airport Schools for 36 years. She is still remembered by many generations of children. Helen was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Waltz, Michigan, as well as a member of Carleton VFW.
She loved to bowl on leagues in Monroe for many years. Helen also enjoyed assisting her husband, Dean, with horse activities during all their years together. They exhibited horses at the Monroe County Fair for many years. Helen was also a regular at the fair entrance gates selling tickets.
Helen had a lot of love in her heart and was more concerned about others than herself even during her final days. She will be deeply missed.
Beloved mother of Linda (Manuel) Herrera of Monroe, Richard (Debra) Geiman of Newport, Karen (Randy) Newman of Welches, OR, and Larry (Patty) Geiman of Carleton. Loving grandmother of 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and two great- great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her husband Dean Geiman; one daughter who passed shortly after birth, Sandra Kay Geiman; her parents Henry and Dora Vagt; and siblings Ada, Hazel, and Karl.
Funeral services were entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home. There was a graveside service at Carleton Cemetery on Friday, November 27, 2020. Officiating was Reverend Kyle Jones.
