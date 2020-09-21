Helen M. Klocek, age 78, of Monroe, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, at University of Michigan Medical Center, Ann Arbor. She had been seriously ill for two months.
One of six children, Helen was born to the union of the late Willard and Lula (Evans) Gilbert. She was born on April 6, 1942, in Tazewell, TN and moved to Monroe as a young girl.
Helen graduated from Monroe High School in 1960 and married Thomas R. Klocek on June 30, 1962, at St. Theodore Catholic Church in Albert Lea, MN. Together, Helen and Tom moved back to Monroe in 1963 where she began a 27 year working career for the Jefferson School District. She was employed as Head Cook in the high school cafeteria for many years, retiring in 1999 as a Building Custodian.
Helen faithfully attended Mass every Sunday at St. Gabriel Parish in Ida where she volunteered each year for the Lenten Fish Fry. She enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, fishing, card playing, puzzles, canning, baking, and visiting casinos.
Helen is survived by her husband of 58 years, Thomas Klocek; five children: Thomas (Terry) Klocek of Newport, Paul (Terri) Klocek of Ida, Colleen Klocek of Toledo, OH, John Klocek of Livonia, MI, and Richard (Arwen) Klocek of Temperance; four siblings: Wayman Gilbert of Austin, TX, Annette (Olin) Breeding of Monroe, Inez Wolfe of Morristown, TN, and Eunice (Gary) Willingham of Loveland, OH; 17 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Helen was also preceded in death by a brother, Richard Gilbert, and a granddaughter, Chelsea Klocek.
Family and friends may visit from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Bacarella Funeral Home. A Scripture Service will be held at 5 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Rev. Fr. Gerard Cupple of St. Gabriel Parish will officiate followed by burial at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle. All visitors are reminded to follow current facial covering protocols.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests supporting the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF.org
).
