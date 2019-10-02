Monroe News Obituaries
|
Services
Merkle Funeral Service - South
14567 South Dixie Highway
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-7070
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Merkle Funeral Service - South
14567 South Dixie Highway
Monroe, MI 48161
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Merkle Funeral Service - South
14567 South Dixie Highway
Monroe, MI 48161
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Merkle Funeral Service - South
14567 South Dixie Highway
Monroe, MI 48161
Helen Marie (Vandercook) Hyden


1940 - 2019
Helen Marie (Vandercook) Hyden Obituary
Helen Marie Vandercook was born in LaSalle, Michigan, on February 29, 1940. She was the only daughter among thirteen children born from the union of Gaylord and Hazel (Miller) Vandercook. She was a 1958 graduate of Monroe High School.
Helen married the late Orville Gene Hyden, and from this union would come the birth of a daughter: Jodi. As a young woman, Helen, would begin her forty plus year career in the restaurant industry. In the early 1960s, she was the owner of the Dairy Isle in Monroe. She would then take employment at Cobb's Brown Cow Drive-In on Lewis Avenue in Temperance in the late 60s and into the 1970s. She soon began working for Bill Messer at the Union 76 Station on LaPlaisance Road. Helen then came back into town to Bill's Country Kitchen and finally would retire from DJ's Kitchen after working for Donna Burkey for more than twenty years.
Helen was an exceptional cook. For many years, diners enjoyed her homemade bisquits, soups, and delicious pies. She was known for her strong work ethic and her willingness to help others.
Helen Marie Hyden, age 79, of Monroe, passed away at 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at FountainView of Monroe.

In addition to her parents, her passing was preceded by ten brothers: Robert, Donald, James, William, Russell, Chuck, Raymond, Roland, Marvin, and Jerry Vandercook.
To cherish her memory she leaves a beloved daughter: Jodi LaChance (Larry) of Park Hills, Missouri; Cindy Turner Warren, a close friend whom Helen thought of as a daughter of Holton, Michigan; three grandchildren: Rebecca LaChance of Bolivar, Missouri, Amanda LaChance Pyatt (Garrett Pyatt) of Park Hills, Missouri, and Melissa (Brad) Strickland of Richmond, Indiana; two brothers: Carl Vandercook and Edwin Vandercook; sister-in-law: Pat Vandercook; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may gather from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 201,9 at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway (734) 241-7070. Friends may also gather from 9:00 a.m. until A Celebration of Her Life at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Merkle's with Pastor Roy Southerland officiating. Procession will follow to Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle for burial.
Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort, share a photo or send a floral arrangement by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
