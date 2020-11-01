1/1
Helen Marie Oliver
1944 - 2020
Helen Marie Oliver of Ann Arbor, age 76, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Hillside Terrace in Ann Arbor. She was born February 7, 1944, in Monroe, Michigan, the daughter of Henry & Clara (Vanisacker) D'Haene. Helen graduated one year early from St. Mary's Academy in Monroe in 1960. She attended EMU (where she met Jimmy) and also took accounting classes at Cleary College. She was a bookkeeper for several businesses in Ann Arbor including the Big 10 Party Store (for over 20 years), Red Bull, Paesano Resturant, and HSA Builders in Saline. She was very active in the Ann Arbor Moose Lodge. She attended St. Andrew's United Church of Christ in Dexter with her daughter. She liked to read, and enjoyed gardening and canning with her family. She raised several dogs over the years. Most importantly, she was a very supportive mother and grandmother, and enjoyed activities with her granddaughters.
On June 15, 1963, she married Jimmy Oliver at St. Michael Catholic Church in Monroe, and he preceded her in death on Jan 7, 2017. Survivors include her daughter Carolyn (Ray) Lowery of Dexter; a brother, Joseph D'Haene; 2 granddaughters, Alyssa (Jack) Keena, Kristin Lowery; and many nieces & nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; 2 brothers, George & Julius; and a sister, Mary Ann Knight.
A private memorial service will be held at Cole Funeral Chapel, with Rev. Charles Bigelow officiating. Burial will be at Arborcrest in Ann Arbor. Memorial contributions may be made to Elara Caring or the Michigan Medicine Alzheimer's Care Center.

Published in Monroe News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cole Funeral Chapel
214 E Middle St
Chelsea, MI 48118
(734) 475-1551
October 29, 2020
Helen was my aunt and only six years older than myself. She’s in all the significant memories of my childhood. She took me for little sister’s weekend at EMU when she attended there. In the 1950’s she taught me about Elvis and this new thing called rock ‘n’ roll. Helen showed me how to coordinate clothes and I observed her being a typical teenage girl which would soon be around the corner for me. She was my sponsor for the Sacrament of Confirmation. I followed in her footsteps at St. Mary’s Academy. I remember her wedding day and when she was pregnant. How over the moon she was when she had her daughter, Carolyn, her pride and joy. My aunt worked hard and enjoyed her friends and family. May she Rest In Peace.
Joan&#8217;e D&#8217;Haene
