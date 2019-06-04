Services Merkle Funeral Service - South 14567 South Dixie Highway Monroe , MI 48161 (734) 241-7070 Helen Rice

1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Helen Marie Moore was born on May 13, 1930 in Speedwell, Tennessee.She was one of four children born from the union of her parents: the late Oris Moore and the late Nell (Turner) Moore.

She received her education by attending Monroe High School and graduated with her class.

She met the love of her life: Willard Rice and they were married on June 14, 1947 in Monroe, Michigan.

They decided to start a family of their own and were blessed with three sons: David, Daniel and Douglas. She worked hard to support her family and stayed home to tend to their needs. There was no task that her and Willard could not tackle, and they always worked well together.

She received her spiritual nourishment by attending Grace Missionary Baptist Church and always remained faithful to her lord and savior.

Her faith was an inspiration and true encouragement to everyone at her church.

She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, tending to her beautiful flower gardens and watching the Detroit Tigers games and her favorite show: Wheel of Fortune.

She was a wonderful cook and made the best peach cobbler. Above anything, she loved her family and was a loving wife and caring mother and grandmother.

Her never ending support was a constant in the lives of those she loved and there will forever be a void in the hearts of her family, and she will be deeply missed.

Helen Marie Rice, age 89 of Monroe, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.

Her passing is preceded by her husband of 67 years: Willard Rice; her son: Douglas Rice; her brother: Arnold Moore and her parents.

To cherish her memory, she leaves her two sons: David Rice and Daniel Rice; her brother Delmar (Delorse) Moore; her sister: Sandy (Bill) Bodenmiller; 7 grandchildren including: Jennifer (Brad) Montague, Julie Rice and Christina Martin; 6 great grandchildren and many extended family members and friends.

Family and friends may gather on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 11 a.m. until a Celebration of Her life at 2 p.m. at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe 14567 South Dixie Highway 241-7070 to be officiated by her brother: Reverend Delmar Moore of Grace Missionary Baptist Church.

Online guests may leave words of comfort and inspiration, share a photo or send a floral arrangement by visiting our website at www.merklefs.com. Published in Monroe News on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries