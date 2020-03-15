|
|
Helen Rose Weller was born in Monroe on August 18, 1945. She was one of seven children born to the late Ernest Weller and Ernestine (Riehle) Weller. Helen was a 1963 graduate of Erie Mason High School.
She married William Doom on June 15, 1963 in Erie, and the couple would be blessed with five children. In 1984 she married Larry Patton in Toledo. For many years she attended the First Apostolic Church in Sylvania.
In 1984, Helen completed the Toledo Practical School of Nursing. She would take employment as a Licensed Practical Nurse for Mercy Memorial Hospital. Her career would span twenty five years before retiring in 2008. Helen had many gifts; she also invested in properties, renovating, and decorating them.
She was the matriarch of the family. Helen was happy, loving, and nurturing. She enjoyed being outdoors visiting the family property Up North and camping. Favorite activities included snowmobiling, boating, and riding ATV's. Helen could also quite often be found tending to her garden. She loved to spend time with her family. This was accomplished by sharing weekly dinners and having the grandchildren over for sleepovers.
Helen loved traveling with family and friends. She challenged her mind with a good book whenever she could.
Helen Rose Patton, age 74, of Erie passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital. In addition to her parents her passing was preceded by her husband (Larry Patton) in 2004; three brothers: Carl, Robert, and Richard Weller; one sister: Nancy Smucker; and one Grandson: Darrin Whiteaker.
To cherish her memory Helen leaves three sons: William C. (Heather) Doom Jr. of Toledo, Mark (Cheri) Doom of LaSalle, and Richard (Angela) Doom of Erie; two daughters: Tracie (Scott) DuPree of Ottawa Lake and Carey (Brian) Whiteaker of Erie; a borther: Herman Weller (Mary Fletcher) of LaSalle; a sister: Carol (Bob) Dusseau of Luna Pier; a sister-in-law: Denise Weller of Holland, Ohio; sixteen grandchildren: Andrew, Taylor, Alexis, Tony, Blake, Autumn, Michael, Mariah, Marisa, Brandon, Sierra, Zachary, Olivia, Logan, Erik, and Megan; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may gather from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway (734) 241-7070. A Celebration of Her Life will be at 6 p.m. also at Merkle's with Pastor Roy Southerland officiating.
Memorials are suggested to the . Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020