|
|
Helena D. "Leanie" Soncrant, age 69 of Monroe, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, MI. For many years, Leanie overcame several health issues in her life, always maintaining a positive attitude.
Born October 17, 1950, in Monroe, Leanie was the daughter of the late Woodrow and Jessie (Wood) Krug. She married Peter C. Soncrant on March 28, 1969, in Monroe. He preceded her in death on January 5, 2002.
Leanie was a member of Holy Ghost Lutheran Church and was known for her joke telling. She cherished time spent with her grandchildren, the Tuesday and Thursday family dinners, and enjoyed knitting and crocheting.
Leanie is survived by two children, Brigette (William) Binns, Jr. and Peter (Kim) Soncrant, both of Monroe; three siblings, Robert (Viola) Krug, Thomas (Sharon) Krug and Kathleen (Marvin) Nowitzke, all of Monroe; one grandson, William Binns; two great-granddaughters, Dakkotah Smith and Gracie Smith.
In addition to her parents and husband, Leanie was also preceded in death by a stillborn daughter, Stacey Soncrant; two grandsons, Peter Soncrant and Spencer Bacarella; and brother Ricky Krug.
Family and friends may visit from 9 a.m. until time of funeral at 11 a.m. Saturday at Holy Ghost Lutheran Church. The church Pastor, Rev. D. Lee Cullen Jr., will officiate followed by burial at Gethsemane Cemetery.
Memorial donations are suggested to Gabby's Grief Center or the American Diabetes Association.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 9, 2020