Helena T. Miekos, age 98, of Carleton, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in the comfort of her home.
Born on March 5, 1921, in New Boston, Michigan, she was the daughter of Thomas and Apolonia (Nawrot) Molenda. On October 17, 1941, she married Walter Miekos in St. Patrick Catholic Church, Carleton, MI.
She was employed with Mills Corp. as an Assembler until retiring in 1987.
Helena was a member of Divine Grace Catholic Church and Teamsters Local #416. She enjoyed making jellies, cookies and having Sunday dinners with her family.
She was preceded in death by parents, husband, son Donald Miekos, daughter Nancy Dye, sisters Catherine, Julie, Agatha and Mary, brothers John, Thomas and Stanley.
She is survived by her sons Walter (Sandy) Miekos of Monroe and Leonard Miekos of Monroe, daughter Carol (David) Ziegler of Carleton, 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 12 great great-grandchildren.
Friends may visit in the Arthur Bobcean Funeral Home, Carleton Chapel on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 1:00 p.m to 6:00 p.m. A Rosary will be held at 3:00 p.m. Mass will be held at Divine Grace Catholic Church, Carleton, MI on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. She will lie instate from 10:00 a.m. until Mass begins. Father Michael Woroniewicz will officiate the service. Burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, Carleton, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Divine Grace Catholic Church.
Published in Monroe News on June 18, 2019