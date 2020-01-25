|
Henry "Hank" Augusta Jr., age 77 of Sebring, Florida, formerly of Monroe, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Advent Health Hospital in Orlando, Florida.
Born May 18, 1942, in Monroe, Henry was the son of the late Henry and Lena (Cooley) Augusta, Sr. He was employed as a Supervisor by Ford Motor Company in Monroe for many years, retiring in 1997.
Henry married Priscilla L. Mountain in 1961. Together they raised three daughters. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1964 until being honorably discharged in 1968. Sadly, Priscilla died in 1987. Six years later, having found love again, Henry married Debora A. Terrasi in 1993.
Henry was a very social person. He loved to make people laugh and they loved him. He loved to travel and enjoyed spending time with family and friends, golfing and woodworking.
Henry is survived by his wife of 27 years, Debora Augusta; three daughters: Denise (Michael Jordan) Barath of Northville, Michigan, Lena "Suzie" (Salvador) Peron of Sylvania, Ohio and April (Davey) Hopper of Monroe; sister, Matilda "Rosie" Wilson of Albuquerque, New Mexico; seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife Priscilla, Henry was also preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Augusta and a sister, Jean Cicero.
Family and friends may visit from 3 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28th at Bacarella Funeral Home. Deacon Michael Stewart of St. Mary Catholic Church will officiate along with military honors provided by Monroe Post 1138, Veterans of Foreign Wars. Private burial will be Wednesday at St. Joseph Cemetery.
For anyone wanting to make a memorial donation in Henry's memory, the family suggests Disabled American Veterans.
