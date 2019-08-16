|
Henry F. Diekman, age 81 of Monroe, went home to be with the Lord at 10:55 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. He had been in declining health for two months.
Born November 5, 1937 in Flat Rock, Michigan, he is the son of the late Earl and Violet (Marks) Diekman. He graduated from Flat Rock High School and served his country honorably in the United States Army from January 1955 to January 1958. Shortly after returning home from the military, Henry moved from Flat Rock to Monroe.
He first married Mary Jane Ward in 1957 and married his wife, Kathy (Rath) Diekman, on June 12, 1982 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Monroe.
Henry worked for Ford Motor Company, Monroe Plant, for the majority of his thirty year career as a Pipefitter Leader, finishing in the Engineering Department. Henry retired on October 1, 1988. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, American Legion Post 40 and enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading spy novels and spending time with his grandchildren.
To cherish his memory, Henry leaves his beloved wife of thirty-seven years, Kathy; two daughters, Darbie Diekman of Monroe and Dianna (DeWayne) Spalding of Monroe; two stepdaughters, Debra Pitcher and Diane Pfaff both of Monroe; three sisters: Beverly (Marvin) Bondy of South Rockwood, Sharon (Joseph) Bunchko of Greenville, South Carolina, and Tony Anderson of Port Orange, Florida; fifteen grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; eleven great-great-grandchildren; a niece, Julie Goodwin and "The Girls," Nikki and Sandy Mencer-Klonaris.
In addition to his parents, Henry was preceded in death by two sons, Dennis and David Diekman; one daughter, Deanna Diekman; one brother, Earl Diekman and one granddaughter, Jessie Diekman.
In accordance with Henry's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Road, Monroe, MI, 48161.
A Memorial Service celebrating his life will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 4623 Albain Road, Monroe, MI, 48161. Military honors, under the auspices of V.F.W. Post 1138, will be rendered following services at the church.
Memorial contributions in Henry's memory are suggested to the family.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
