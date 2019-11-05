|
Henry "Harry" Joseph Kubisiak, 91, of Newport, Michigan, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Dolores Badaczewska; father of Glenn (Marsha), Linda (Scott) Stone, Karen (Doug) Romanski, Donna (Paul) Armstrong, and Wendy (Ken) Gustafson; grandfather of Lesley (Ken), Brad (Jessica), Katie (Patrick), Eric (Lauren), Doug (Connie), Joseph (Erin), Abby (Mike), Melissa, Paul (Ashley), Brett (friend Audrey), and Carly (friend Ian); great-grandfather of Henry, Scarlett, Agatha, Lenora, Dottie, Clara, June, Sophia, Ruby, Ivy, Lucy, and Hattie. Preceded in death by his parents Anna and Joseph, and siblings Eddie, Teddy, Stanley, Sophie, John, and Julie.
Harry was born in Detroit in 1928, the seventh of seven children born of Polish descent. He was an Army veteran who served two years in Korea. On Saturday, August 27, 1949, he married the love of his life, Dolores. After 10 years of marriage, they moved to Newport where he had built their beautiful family home. Throughout their 70 years of marriage, he owned and operated Eddie's Sheet Metal, a family-run business he founded with his brother in 1948. Over his 91 years, Harry enjoyed the simple things in life: mowing the lawn and admiring his perfectly straight lines, a nice tall 7 and 7, a trip to the casino, hunting trips to Manton, strawberry-rhubarb pie in the summer, watching the orioles and cardinals feed in the yard by the pool, and taking in a good meal at the Dixie. Or you might have found him napping in his La-Z-Boy while watching the History Channel.
He became a father to the first of five children in 1950; and he first became a grandfather (lovingly known as Grandpa and Papa) in 1983. Harry's family has proudly inherited his love of vanilla ice cream, Snickers candy bars, a great hot dog, colorful happy socks, and rooting for the Michigan Wolverines and Detroit Tigers.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 6, from 3–9 p.m. at The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes-Ford Chapel, 23620 Huron River Dr, Rockwood, MI; 734-241-5225. Harry will lie in state on Thursday, November 7, from 9–10 a.m. with mass at 10 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 8109 Swan Creek Rd, Newport, MI.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation (macular.org) or St. Charles Borromeo (stcharlesnewport.org).
Published in Monroe News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019