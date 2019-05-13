|
|
Henry Koivu, age 99, of Coral Gables/Miami for 73 years. Henry passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019.
Henry moved to Warren, MI 10 years ago, with his loving wife, Elvira, to be closerto their loving daughter, Victoria Koivu-Rybicki. Henry was proud of his years as a pilot for Pan Am International Airways and his long career as an Aircraft Designing Engineer at Barfield Aircraft Instrument, Corp., in Miami. Henry joyously lived his last 3 years at the Sisters, IHM Living Community Center in Monroe, MI where his loving smile and gentle spirit were always welcome.
Henry is survived by his children, Victoria (Paul, deceased) Koivu-Rybicki and Ronald (Maria) Koivu; 10 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren.
Henry is preceded in death by his wife, Elvira (Murphy) Koivu; his parents, Vaino Koivu and Selma (Ahlfors) Koivu; 3 siblings, Margaret, William and Elvie; sons-in-law, Paul Rybicki and Ken Parker; 2 grandsons, Charles Williams and Tracy Webb.
Visitation is Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. at the IHM Motherhouse Chapel, 610 West Elm Ave., Monroe, MI 48163. Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Henry will be interned at Mt. Olivet Cemetery at 2 p.m., in Detroit, MI.
Memorial Contributions may be addressed to Sisters, IHM in Monroe, MI.
Published in Monroe News on May 13, 2019