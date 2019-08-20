|
Henry M. Vey, age 89, of Flat Rock, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Riverview, Michigan.
Born on July 21, 1930, in Detroit, Michigan, he was the son of Hugh and Marie (Faipolr) Vey. On June 18, 1955, he married Rachel Kornska at Faith Lutheran Church.
Henry was employed with Ford Motor Co. as a Tool & Die Maker for years until retiring .
He was a member of Elks, Flat Rock American Legion Post 748, the UAW Local 600, and Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church. Henry served in the US Air Force and the National Guard.. He enjoyed working on cars in his garage, doing woodworking and metal working. Loved to snow mobile and rototill his garden for his wife. Henry loved his family.
Henry was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Louise Vey.
He is survived by his wife, Rachel, 2 sons, Karl (Evette) Vey and Henry (Shelly) Vey, Jr., daughter, Ann (Alan) Coulthard, 10 grandchildren, 5great grandchildren, 1great great grandchild.
Friends may visit in the Arthur Bobcean Funeral Home, Flat Rock Chapel on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, he will lie in state at 10:00am until time of service at 11:00am, Rev. Richard Hogan will officiate the service. Burial will be in Huron Valley Cemetery, Flat Rock, Michigan.
The Downriver Veterans Honor Guard will accord him military honors at the cemetery .Memorials may be made to Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Condolences @ www.arthurbobcean.com.
Published in Monroe News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019