1/1
Henryka Soja
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henryka's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henryka Soja, age 69, of Belleville, MI passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Ypsilanti, Michigan. She was born January 6, 1951, in Karsy Dolne, Poland, daughter of Zygmunt and Marianna Lyzka and adopted parents Stanley & Stella Lyska.
Henryka has been a Belleville resident for 54 years. She and her family have attended St. Stephen Catholic Church in New Boston as well as St. Anthony Catholic Church in Belleville, MI. Henryka worked for Ford Motor Company as a Production Checker for over 30 years and was a proud member of the Local UAW 845. She enjoyed gardening, especially growing gladiolus flowers. Henryka enjoyed visiting her close family and siblings in Poland. She loved attending Elvis impersonator Sherman Arnold's shows as well. Her specialty was making food for her loving family that included delicious cabbage rolls, chicken noodle soup, and pierogi.
Henryka is survived by her loving husband of 38 years Ronald Soja of Belleville; two sons Gregory Michael Soja of Krakow, Poland and Jacob Matthew Soja of Belleville; sisters Helen Pulut of Kielce, Poland, and Marysia Lyzka of Karsy Duze Poland; and brother-in-law Donald Soja of New Boston, MI. She was preceded in death by her parents Zygmunt and Marianna Lyzka and Stanley and Stella Lyska; brother Piotr Lyzka and sister Wanda Kwiecien.
Visitation will be Friday, November 20, 2020, from 4 PM to 8 PM at David C. Brown Funeral Home, 460 E. Huron River Dr., Belleville, MI 48111-2764 (734) 697-4500. Visitation will be 11 AM until Noon on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at St. Stephens Catholic Church in New Boston, MI 48164 with a Noon Funeral Mass. A private interment will be held at St. Hedwig Cemetery in Dearborn Heights, MI.
Memorial Contributions can be made to St. Stephen Catholic Church and would be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
DAVID C. BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Belleville
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
St. Stephens Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Stephens Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DAVID C. BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Belleville
460 E. Huron River Dr.
Belleville, MI 48111
(734) 697-4500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DAVID C. BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Belleville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 19, 2020
Henryka was a very Dear friend of mine for so many years. She was a wonderful Lady and would always want to help you if needed. She was also a Member in the Elvis Presley Fan Club I run in Michigan . I will miss her phone calls, as we tied up the phone lines for quite a time over the years. We shared many fun times at tribute shows over the years. With the old Movie quote" Everytime you hear a Bell ring and Angel gets their Wings" , Henryka has received her Wings and is at Peace now. Rest in Peace my Dear Friend, you will be missed.
Lorraine Minicilli
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved