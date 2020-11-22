Henryka Soja, age 69, of Belleville, MI passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Ypsilanti, Michigan. She was born January 6, 1951, in Karsy Dolne, Poland, daughter of Zygmunt and Marianna Lyzka and adopted parents Stanley & Stella Lyska.

Henryka has been a Belleville resident for 54 years. She and her family have attended St. Stephen Catholic Church in New Boston as well as St. Anthony Catholic Church in Belleville, MI. Henryka worked for Ford Motor Company as a Production Checker for over 30 years and was a proud member of the Local UAW 845. She enjoyed gardening, especially growing gladiolus flowers. Henryka enjoyed visiting her close family and siblings in Poland. She loved attending Elvis impersonator Sherman Arnold's shows as well. Her specialty was making food for her loving family that included delicious cabbage rolls, chicken noodle soup, and pierogi.

Henryka is survived by her loving husband of 38 years Ronald Soja of Belleville; two sons Gregory Michael Soja of Krakow, Poland and Jacob Matthew Soja of Belleville; sisters Helen Pulut of Kielce, Poland, and Marysia Lyzka of Karsy Duze Poland; and brother-in-law Donald Soja of New Boston, MI. She was preceded in death by her parents Zygmunt and Marianna Lyzka and Stanley and Stella Lyska; brother Piotr Lyzka and sister Wanda Kwiecien.

Visitation will be Friday, November 20, 2020, from 4 PM to 8 PM at David C. Brown Funeral Home, 460 E. Huron River Dr., Belleville, MI 48111-2764 (734) 697-4500. Visitation will be 11 AM until Noon on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at St. Stephens Catholic Church in New Boston, MI 48164 with a Noon Funeral Mass. A private interment will be held at St. Hedwig Cemetery in Dearborn Heights, MI.

Memorial Contributions can be made to St. Stephen Catholic Church and would be appreciated.

