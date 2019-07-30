|
Herbert "Papaw" Bryson, 89, of LaSalle, Michigan and formerly of Farner, Tennessee, passed peacefully in his home Friday July 26, 2019, from kidney complications, with his loved ones nearby.
He proudly served in the Army during the Korean War from 1951-1953. He drove truck for 30+ years and retired from Kuhlman Concrete. After retiring, he worked at Meijer and Wickes Lumber, then the last 15 years were spent taking care of his wife Betty, who suffered a stroke. He was also a member of VFW Post 1138, where he volunteered to do the Honor Guard for military funeral services. Herb was very much a family man and was always there for anyone in need. There was not a person he did not consider a friend. Herb loved eating breakfast at McDonalds with his breakfast gang, visiting with friends in Meijer while shopping, mowing his grass and the Friday Fish Frys. Herb was fun loving and enjoyed dressing up for the holidays, and there wasn't a baby he couldn't make smile.
Herb was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Betty Lou (Stone) Bryson and his son Robert D. Bryson. He is survived by his children Brenda Dunn and John (Vicky) Bryson, six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many extended family and friends.
Herb was always looking to help others, so his wishes to donate his body to science and research are being respected. A celebration of life gathering will take place at a future date for family and loved ones.
Please send an email of interest to [email protected]">[email protected]">[email protected]">[email protected] for specific date and time information. His
remains will be buried at Roselawn Cemetery in LaSalle, Michigan once he has completed his
contribution to science.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Monroe VFW Post.
Published in Monroe News on July 30, 2019