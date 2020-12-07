Herbert Otis Chamberlain passed away on December 4, 2020.
He was born on August 9, 1937 to Otis and Mary (Tracy) Chamberlain of Monroe.
Herbert married Marilyn Mardling of Chatham, Ontario on October 8, 1960. They lived in Ida MI from 1965 until 2017 when they moved to Sault Ste. Marie to be closer to their family. He was a member of the Ida United Methodist Church.
Herbert served in the United States Army from 1961 to 1963.
Herbert was an avid train enthusiast. He admired all things train, which was seen in his collection of model trains and his large layout in the basement of their home, which was always a work in progress, as well as his collection of train lanterns, signs and switches. He also loved woodworking. A rocking horse, furniture, trains for his grandsons, and jewelry boxes for his granddaughters are among a few of his numerous projects. He also enjoyed taking his grandchildren to Disney World.
Herbert retired from the Monroe County Road Commission.
He is survived by his wife Marilyn of 60 years, their son Kevin (Sheila) Chamberlain; his 8 grandchildren, Carolyn (Dylan) Floyd, Cecily Chamberlain and fiancée Rick Brown, Hayley (Nick) Vandekerchove, Jonathan Chamberlain, Chloe (Logan) Gunckel, Simon, Julian and Marcus Chamberlain, and three great-grandchildren, Willie Floyd, Hinata Floyd, and Harrison Vandekerchove.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Mary Joyce Johns, and his in-laws, and brothers-in-law.
Due to Covid-19 a private family service will be held at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home in Sault Ste. Marie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ida United Methodist Church, Ida Volunteer Fire Department, or Hospice House of the EUP.
Burial will be at Roselawn Cemetery in Monroe, MI.
