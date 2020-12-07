1/
Herbert Otis Chamberlain
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herbert Otis Chamberlain passed away on December 4, 2020.
He was born on August 9, 1937 to Otis and Mary (Tracy) Chamberlain of Monroe.
Herbert married Marilyn Mardling of Chatham, Ontario on October 8, 1960. They lived in Ida MI from 1965 until 2017 when they moved to Sault Ste. Marie to be closer to their family. He was a member of the Ida United Methodist Church.
Herbert served in the United States Army from 1961 to 1963.
Herbert was an avid train enthusiast. He admired all things train, which was seen in his collection of model trains and his large layout in the basement of their home, which was always a work in progress, as well as his collection of train lanterns, signs and switches. He also loved woodworking. A rocking horse, furniture, trains for his grandsons, and jewelry boxes for his granddaughters are among a few of his numerous projects. He also enjoyed taking his grandchildren to Disney World.
Herbert retired from the Monroe County Road Commission.
He is survived by his wife Marilyn of 60 years, their son Kevin (Sheila) Chamberlain; his 8 grandchildren, Carolyn (Dylan) Floyd, Cecily Chamberlain and fiancée Rick Brown, Hayley (Nick) Vandekerchove, Jonathan Chamberlain, Chloe (Logan) Gunckel, Simon, Julian and Marcus Chamberlain, and three great-grandchildren, Willie Floyd, Hinata Floyd, and Harrison Vandekerchove.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Mary Joyce Johns, and his in-laws, and brothers-in-law.
Due to Covid-19 a private family service will be held at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home in Sault Ste. Marie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ida United Methodist Church, Ida Volunteer Fire Department, or Hospice House of the EUP.
Burial will be at Roselawn Cemetery in Monroe, MI.
Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
4951 S. M-129
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
(906) 632-4951
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved