1/1
Herman L Moyer
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herman L. Moyer, age 64 of Temperance, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Hospice of Lenawee in Adrian, MI.
He was born in Monroe to Herman and Nancy (Lavigne) Moyer on December 1, 1956. Herman met and married the love of his life, Brenda (Fouty) Moyer, on June 18, 1993 in Napoleon, OH. They raised a family of five children and spent 27 wonderful years together.
Herman was a maintenance man and groundskeeper at Monroe Public Schools for 30 years. In his free time, Herman enjoyed fishing, camping, biking, hiking, motorcycles, and anything to do with the outdoors. He loved to work and have fun. He enjoyed life and especially loved his family.
Beloved husband of Brenda Moyer. Loving father of Steven (Karyn) Moyer of Temperance, Alicia (Clint) Malcolm of Monroe, and Kimberly (Dave) Meyers of Ypsilanti. Step father of Loren and Larry Ritchey. Dearest grandfather of Collin, Jacob, Michael, Easton, Madison, Kristen, and Larry. Dear son of Herman and Nancy Moyer. Brother of Robert (Louise) Moyer, Scott (Renee) Moyer, Lynn (Dan) Mentel, and Pam (Bill) Baker.
Preceded in death by two sets of grandparents: Vearl and Martha Moyer, Lewis and Marie Lavigne, and brother: Donny Moyer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Herman can be made to the Hospice of Lenawee or Bedford Church of the Nazarene.
A memorial gathering will take place in the spring of 2021.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rupp Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 5, 2020
He was such a sweet man. Whenever he would walk through my office at Jack's Lawn Service he had something nice to say to me! Rest in peace.
Martha Sturn
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved