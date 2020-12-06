Herman L. Moyer, age 64 of Temperance, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Hospice of Lenawee in Adrian, MI.
He was born in Monroe to Herman and Nancy (Lavigne) Moyer on December 1, 1956. Herman met and married the love of his life, Brenda (Fouty) Moyer, on June 18, 1993 in Napoleon, OH. They raised a family of five children and spent 27 wonderful years together.
Herman was a maintenance man and groundskeeper at Monroe Public Schools for 30 years. In his free time, Herman enjoyed fishing, camping, biking, hiking, motorcycles, and anything to do with the outdoors. He loved to work and have fun. He enjoyed life and especially loved his family.
Beloved husband of Brenda Moyer. Loving father of Steven (Karyn) Moyer of Temperance, Alicia (Clint) Malcolm of Monroe, and Kimberly (Dave) Meyers of Ypsilanti. Step father of Loren and Larry Ritchey. Dearest grandfather of Collin, Jacob, Michael, Easton, Madison, Kristen, and Larry. Dear son of Herman and Nancy Moyer. Brother of Robert (Louise) Moyer, Scott (Renee) Moyer, Lynn (Dan) Mentel, and Pam (Bill) Baker.
Preceded in death by two sets of grandparents: Vearl and Martha Moyer, Lewis and Marie Lavigne, and brother: Donny Moyer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Herman can be made to the Hospice of Lenawee or Bedford Church of the Nazarene.
A memorial gathering will take place in the spring of 2021.
