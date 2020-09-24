Holli Ann Ford of Maybee, MI, formerly of Newport, passed away peacefully while at home on Monday, September 21, 2020. She was one of three children born from the union of Roberta Beck and Harlan Yoas. She graduated from Monroe High School in 1983 and had a career in medical billing and insurance.
On Valentines Day in 1994, she married the love of her life, John Allen Ford. They would be blessed with two wonderful children, Rachael and Dylan.
Holli had a passion for cooking, and she spent a lot of her time baking, canning, and searching Pinterest for new recipes. Holli had a love for music that she passed down to both of her children. She took them to their first concert in 2008; Def Leppard. She loved watching horror movies, American Horror Story and American Idol.
Holli always put her family first and she loved getting together to eat good food, have good conversations, and share memories.
Holli was preceded in death by her father, Harlan Arthur Yoas.
She is survived by her husband, John Allen Ford of Maybee, Michigan; her children, Rachael R. Ford of Maybee and Dylan P. Ford (Chase) of Bowling Green Ohio; her mother, Roberta Beck of Imlay City, MI; her brothers, Phillip (Tamara) Yoas of Attica, Michigan, and Jason (Heather) Yoas Arden, North Carolina; as well as her grandson Dustin Carrel of Newport, Michigan; and many friends and family members.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and our State's mandates, we are limited to the number of people allowed into our facility and no food or beverages will be permitted to be brought inside our building. Friends may gather Friday September 25, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Saturday September 26, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m at Merkle Funeral Service, South; 14567 South Dixie Highway, Monroe, Michigan 48161 (734) 241-7070. Reverend Mark Raitz from Hospice of Michigan will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family to assist with medical bills. Online guests may share words of comfort and inspiration or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.