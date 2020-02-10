|
Homer R. Hamrick, age 63, of Toledo, OH, passed away peacefully in his home Friday February 7, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Family and friends are invited to Rupp Funeral Home Tuesday February 11, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. for visiting hours. A funeral service will be held the following day Wednesday February 12, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with Pastor Larry Detruf officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Born March 13, 1956, Homer was the son of the late Roy L. and Menervia "Kathleen" (Gillispie) Hamrick. He went on to graduate from Monroe High School in 1974. On May 10, 1982, Homer married Judy Pope in Monroe, MI. They celebrated 37 years of marriage together. For over 32 years, Homer was a loyal and valuable employee for GM of Toledo where he retired in 2008.
Homer was a member of the UAW Local 14 of Toledo, Team Ohio 4life, and LaSalle Missionary Baptist Church. His courage and selflessness was reflected through his membership with Life Connection of Ohio which is a donor program. Through the years, he enjoyed camping, woodworking, and watching NASCAR. He coached the Washington Township Girls Softball League and cooked at the concession stand for many years. Above all else, Homer was a family man that valued creating memories with his loved ones.
Homer is survived by three daughters, Teri Lynn Hamrick of Toledo, Bobbi Jo (Kenny) Brewer of Toledo, and Cristy Hamrick; three brothers, Danny (Cheryl) Gillispie of New Haven, WV, Roy E. (Virginia) Hamrick of LaSalle, MI, and Keith (Gwendolyn) Hamrick of Lambertville, MI; a sister, Debra St. Bernard of LaSalle, MI; as well as five grandchildren, Brayden Lyons, Emmalynn Stief, Levi Russell Brewer, Kenny Brewer, and Paige Brewer. He will also be missed by 12 nieces and nephews and 20 great nieces and nephews. The family would also like to extend gratitude to Granny Shirley Liesinger who served as a mother figure and Shannon Casto whom is a dear cousin.
In addition to his parents, Homer was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kailyn Hope Hamrick Lyons; his mother and father in-law, Bob and Ruby (McDaniel) Pope; a nephew, Jason Hamrick; a brother in-law, Richard St. Bernard; and a special friend, Steve Casto.
Memorial donations have been suggested to the family.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 10, 2020