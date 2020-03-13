|
Howard Amos Blanchett was born on Nov. 29, 1925, to Edward and Anna (Cousino) Blanchett. He was a lifelong resident of Newport, Michigan and member of St. Charles Catholic Church where he attended school through the 10th grade, serving as an altar boy and receiving all of his sacraments. He was a member of the Boy Scouts of America earning several badges. Howard attended and finished his high school education at Monroe High, graduating in 1943. Howard was endearingly known as "Skeet" to many of his oldest friends and family.
A proud WWII veteran, Howard was enlisted in the United States Navy from 1943-1946, serving in the Pacific Theater aboard the naval aircraft carrier U.S.S San Jacinto. After his return, Howard married the love of his life, Dorothy Jean O'Neil on Nov. 15, 1947. Although early work included fuel oil delivery, Howard is best known for his trustworthy and dedicated work as an independent State Farm Insurance Agent for 37 years, serving Monroe County. His success in business led to a great love of traveling with his wife at home and abroad.
An established member of the community, Howard continued serving St. Charles Parish as a coach and member of the original Athletic Club. He also served on the St. Charles School Board and was President of the St. Charles Credit Union. He enjoyed memberships within the Ushers Club and Dads Club. His leadership skills were also extended to the Monroe Catholic Central School Board. Howard generously sponsored several little league teams within Monroe County and was a past member of the VFW, Knights of Columbus, and Newport Volunteer Fire Department.
Howard's main hobbies included golfing and bowling in area leagues, and was a true Detroit Tigers baseball fan. Many happy memories were created at home with his wife and family celebrating holidays, birthdays and attending significant events for his children and grand-children. Summer traditions always included weekends of entertaining around the Blanchett pool. He enjoyed listening to music and the occasional dance with his wife Dorothy. Together, they enjoyed the companionship of several pet dogs over the years.
Howard passed away at the age of 94 within the company of family members on March 9, 2020, at the IHM Health Care Center where he had resided for just over one year. Howard is survived by his beloved wife Dorothy of 72 years. He will be greatly missed by his four children and their spouses Edward Blanchett (Diana) of Newport, Sally Antaya (William) of Rochester Hills, Patrick Blanchett (Elizabeth Lynch) of Lansing, and Kellie Lajiness (Timothy) of Newport. His memory will be greatly treasured by his grandchildren and their spouses Ty Blanchett (Nicole), Neil Blanchett (April), Ryan Blanchett (Stefania), Mandy Orlando (Tom), Cayla Overall (Kyle), Brett Antaya, Robert Antaya (Elena), Susan Antaya, Phillip Blanchett (Lori), Paul Blanchett (Pam), Kelsey Blanchett, Pete Blanchett, Bryce Lajiness, Monique Lajiness and 17 great-grandchildren. Howard was preceded in death by his parents, his four siblings Marian Harvell, Eleanor Liedel, Evelyn Pellow, Leroy Blanchett and grandson Nolan Lajiness.
Funeral Visitation for Howard Blanchett will take place at Rupp Funeral Home, Monroe, Michigan on Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 2:00-8:00 p.m., including a Scripture Service at 7:00 p.m. officiated by Monsignor William Tindell. Howard will lie in state from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church, Newport, MI on Monday, March 16, 2020, followed by Mass of the Resurrection concelebrated by Monsignor Todd Lajiness and Monsignor William Tindell and Fr. Henry Rebello. Burial to St. Charles Cemetery to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Academy, Newport Michigan.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 13, 2020