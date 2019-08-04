|
Howard Joseph Hakanson was born on September 19, 1935, in Monroe, Michigan. He was born from the union of the late Joseph and Olga (Hoffman) Hakanson. Howard married the love of his life, the former Betty Heistand on April 22, 1967. She passed away in 1997.
Howard was a very organized man. He liked to collect things and everything had it's place. He enjoyed reading the newspaper as well as doing crossword and word search puzzles. Howard liked to watch the Detroit Tigers with his son, especially in his later years. He also enjoyed receiving boxes of chocolate from his family.
Howard J. Hakanson, age 83, of Carleton passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 1, 2019. He had been in declining health for several weeks under the care of Grace Hospice and passed away at Regency of Taylor. In addition to his parents, his passing was preceded by brother Robert Hakanson and his lovely wife Betty Hakanson.
To cherish his memory he leaves his children; David (Denise) Hakanson and April (Jeffery Stiner) Hakanson, grandchildren; Ryan (Ravina), Aaron, Lauren, Rachel, John, Emily (Josh) and Hunter, as well as great grandchildren; Brooklyn, Bradley, Austin and Serenity.
Friends may gather from 11:00am until 1:00pm on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway (734) 241-7070. A Celebration of His Life will take place at 1:00pm on Tuesday, August 6, also at Merkle's with Pastor Roy Southerland officiating. Procession to Roselawn for burial will follow.
Published in Monroe News on Aug. 4, 2019