Howard Stanley Pitcher, age 55, of Monroe, passed away the morning of Friday November 20, 2020, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Family and friends may visit from 2-6 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home. Howard will lie in-state at 10 a.m. on Saturday November 28, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, where a funeral celebrating his life will begin at 11 .am. Rev. Ross Ulrich, Pastor of the church, will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle.
Howard was born January 9, 1965, in Monroe, MI, to the late Howard Kenneth and Christina Mary (Goodale) Pitcher. For much of his life, Howard worked in Janitorial care at both Fermi and most notably, Zion Lutheran Church.
Howard was an avid and skilled wood worker. He enjoyed crafting masterpieces out of all different types of woods. He enjoyed and was an avid outdoorsman, he especially loved trees. Howard also loved spending time with his family and friends.
To cherish his memory, Howard leaves his son, Cody Pitcher; his daughter, Katelyn Pitcher; his mother, Christina Pitcher; his sister, Villa (David) Grummel; and his nieces, Emily and Amy; and his beloved service dog Ziki.
Howard was preceded in death by his father; and niece Lorie.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Howard's honor are asked to please consider Zion Lutheran Church.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Monroe News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
