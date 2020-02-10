|
Howard Wayne "Howdy" Dashner, 80, of Temperance, MI died February 8, 2020. Born October 5, 1939, to John B. and Ruth (Gary) Dashner. In 1957, he graduated from Bedford High School. He married Judy C. Maraugha on August 19, 1960.
Howdy was employed with Verizon for over 25 years retiring in 2001. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, golf, hunting , camping but mostly spending time with his family and making memories. in his later years, Howdy could be seen on the streets of Temperance on his" Hoveround" chair.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Charles Dashner.
Howdy is survived by his wife, Judy; children, Kim(Dennis) Eighmey, Howard "Butch" (Carrie) Dashner; grandchildren, Eric, Ethin, Kaileen (Derek) McKinney and Logan; great-grandson, Reid McKinney; brother, John (Janice) Dashner.
Visitation will be Wednesday, February 12, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Road. (at Jackman), Temperance, MI, from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Funeral services on Thursday, February 13, 2020, will begin at 10:00 a.m. instate followed by 11:00 a.m. Praise Service at the Whiteford Wesleyan Church, 10285 Sylvania Petersburg Road, Ottawa Lake, Michigan 49267.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Whiteford Wesleyan Church.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 10, 2020