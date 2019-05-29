Hubert A. Lindsay, age 69, of Carleton, died at 6:51 p.m. Sunday, May 26th at Beaumont Hospital in Trenton after suffering an apparent heart attack.

Born September 17, 1949, in Tazewell, TN, Hubert was the son of the late Leon and Ora (Larner) Lindsay. He was a 1969 graduate of Monroe High School and member of UAW Local 387 and Gold Prospectors Association of America.

On April 1, 2008, Hubert retired from Ford Motor Company after 38 years of employment at the Woodhaven Stamping Plant.

Hubert is survived by a daughter, Leslie Lindsay of Tiffin, Ohio; two sons, Jeremiah (Danielle) Lindsay of Harrison, MI and Joshua (Sarah) Lindsay of Huntsville, AL; four brothers, Harvey Lindsay of Baldwin, MI, Leon "June" (Jan) Lindsay of Monroe, Larry (Sandy) Lindsay of Carleton, and Richard Lindsay of Baldwin, MI; two sisters, Pat (John) Johnson of Fayetteville, TN and Joyce (Gary) Creason of Temperance; and nine grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Hubert was also preceded in death by a son, Nathaneal Lindsay; and a sister, Linda Perry.

Family and friends may visit from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Bacarella Funeral Home where services will be held at 12 p.m. Friday. Burial will follow at Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery, Flat Rock, MI.

Published in Monroe News on May 29, 2019