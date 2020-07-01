Hubert K. "Mac" McLaughlin died very peacefully with his sister and brother-in-law at his side. He was very comfortable knowing his time on earth was completed and was looking forward to joining God and his family in heaven.
Mac was born in Battle Creek, Michigan on May 10, 1931, to Monty and Anna (Kennedy) McLaughlin during the "great depression." Growing up in this time period provided him with a great work ethic and a terrific instinct as a survivor and entrepreneur. These skills allowed him to start several businesses that became very successful.
The family settled in Newport, Michigan, in 1939 where he was a member of St. Charles Church for over 60 years before moving to Florida. He graduated from St. Charles School and Catholic Central High School with its second graduate class in 1949. He was very active in the parish community serving on the original parish counsel and assisted in opening its credit union.
He was also an active member of the Rotary Club, Brest Bay Gun Club, K of C, and a life member of both VFW and NRA. He was also a founding member of North Dixie Business Association. His last business was an independent insurance agent with Auto Owners and other companies for over 30 years, winning numerous awards over the years.
He spent many winters at his Orange Beach, Alabama, home. Among his favorite activities were bowling, hunting, target shooting and Karate where he earned a black belt. First and foremost was time spent with his family and friends hosting many parties and cookouts. Among his most cherished memories was traveling with both of his wives visiting many places in the US, Canada, and Europe. His most pleasurable adventure was going to Ireland a few times and visiting his ancestors.
Mac was very proud of his time in the US Air Force during the Korean conflict. He achieved the rank of Technical Sergeant. His assignments took him to Empire, MI AFB, Thule, Greenland AFB, and England AFB in Alexandria, Louisiana where he met and married his first wife, Gloria (Matthews) Partridge. They were together for 43 years. The last 8 years he cared for her in their home with Alzheimer's. Several years after her death he married Karen (Langton) Hill. They had 8 great years together. The last 4 years she suffered from ALS and, again, he took care of her in their home.
In addition to his wives, he was preceded in death by his parents, several aunts and uncles, and cousins, a stepson, Allen Partridge, and a double first cousin, Garry McLaughlin. He is survived by his sister: Cathy (Jim) Rayes, daughter: Connie (McLaughlin) Miley, double first cousins: Terry (Karen) McLaughlin, Brian (Pat) McLaughlin, brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Bill and Diane Groulx, step-daughters: Linda (Don) Steinman, Janice Hennecy, grandchildren Maris, Graham, Lisa, Laurie, LeAnne, Steven, and great grandson: Liam.
In accordance with his wishes, a private Mass was held at St. Anthony's in Brooksville, Florida, offered by his friend and pastor, Father Paul Pecchie. He was buried at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida with full military honors. A memorial service will be held with a Mass at St. Charles in Newport, Michigan, sometime in the summer of 2020.
Published in Monroe News on Jul. 1, 2020.