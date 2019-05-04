|
Hunter Mitchel Guthrie was born in Monroe, Michigan, on November 17, 1995. He was the son of Timothy Louis Guthrie and Heidi Lynne Polley. From a young age, it was quite evident that Hunter was all boy, and he displayed an amazing personality and a strong work ethic.
Hunter attended Monroe High School. Following high school, he would work as a Laborer with Local 499. While being laid off, Hunter, worked for his father at Brilar LLC a landscaping company. He loved to be outside and his father proudly spoke of his dedication and no quit attitude, once working thirty-six hours straight during a snowstorm.
Hunter's respect for others and great sense of humor made him a pleasure to be around. He liked to look sharp and never met a Nacho Cheese Dorito he didn't like.
More than anything in this world, Hunter loved family time. He was especially fond of his brothers and nieces. Hunter loved to cook, knowing that sharing a meal always brought family together. He also enjoyed the water and swimming and as an avid fisherman, Hunter, would cast reels in the river, a creek, or on a boat in the middle of Lake Erie; enjoying it all the same. Many wonderful memories were made camping in Northern Michigan.
Hunter, age 23, of Monroe passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 18, 2019. His passing was preceded by his paternal grandparents: Norman and Nancy Guthrie; and his maternal grandfather: Jack "Paps" Carter; maternal great grandparents: Mabel and Claude Richardson; and an Uncle: Charlie Hayes.
To cherish his memory he leaves his parents: Timothy Guthrie (Kathy Chiado) of Garden City and Heidi Polley (Louie Sziriski) of Mentor, Ohio; maternal grandparents: Marsha Carter and James Howard; three siblings: Michael C. Polley (Jennifer Bastianelli) of Monroe, Brock L. Guthrie of Monroe, Kylie Ferris (Brandon Johnson) of Newport; and two nieces: Amelia Moody and Malia Polley; and many extended families.
Friends may gather from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185. A Celebration of His Life will follow at 6:00 p.m. also at Merkle's with Pastor Roy Southerland and his cousin, Ty Guthrie officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Paula's House or to Gabby's Ladder. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on May 4, 2019