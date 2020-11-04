Ida June (Delbo) Blaser was born on June 16, 1923, the daughter of Charles and Rose (Szokodi) Delbo. She married Norman E. Blaser on October 14, 1941, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maybee, Michigan. Norman died on June 14, 1966.
She was employed by Calgon Inc. in Rockwood, Michigan, having acquired Norman's job after he passed. Before that, she was a homemaker. She loved baking her excellent pies and giving them as gifts to her friends and neighbors. She also loved gardening and fresh flowers. She was a member of St. Patrick Church (Divine Grace), Carleton, Michigan since 1951 and a former member of St. Joseph Church, Maybee, Michigan.
Ida Blaser, age 97, of Monroe, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Medilodge of Monroe.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman; four brothers, James, Charles, Julius and his wife, Cora, and Louis Delbo; four sisters and their husbands, Elsie (Andrew) Huraczy, Helen (Chris) Blaser, Margaret (Henry) Meyer and Irene (Sam) Bellestri; a granddaughter, Barbara Ann Esper; a grandson, Michael J. Bialy; and her son-in-law, Paul Olson.
Surviving are four daughters, Mary Ann (Dick) Esper of Carleton, Michigan, Janice M. Bialy of Ellettsville, Indiana, Norma Jean (Tom) Meyer of Cheboygan, Michigan, and Geraldine A. Olson of Carleton, Michigan; eight grandchildren: Anita (Lonn) Passon, Richard (Christine) Esper, Curtis (Susan) Esper, Scott (Denise) Bialy, Tamara (Greg) Bomia, Heidi (Jay) Engman, Kim Hall, and Kerri (Justin) Fountain; fourteen great-grandchildren, SSgt. Gerald (Eileen) Borawski, Daniel (Gabrielle) Passon, Megan Passon, Delaney Esper, Dillon Esper, Zachary Esper, Brandon Bialy, Austin Bialy, Mikaela Bialy, Jessica Smith (Cody) Choquette, Abigail Engman, Samantha Hall, Dakota Hall, and Paige Fountain; three great-great-grandchildren, Gerald Ian Borawski, Nicolaus Owen Borawski, and Skylar Elise Hall.
Family and friends may gather on Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. with recitation of the Rosary at 5:00 p.m. at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 N. Monroe Street, Monroe, Michigan 48162 (734) 384-5185. A Funeral Mass will be held at Divine Grace Parish Church of St. Patrick, 2996 W. Labo Road Carleton, Michigan 48117 on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. preceded by visitation at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Divine Grace Parish.
Ida's family wishes to express their deep appreciation to Medilodge of Monroe for over six years of their special care and concern for our mother.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the State of Michigan's mandates guests will be limited in number, face coverings will be required for entry and no food or beverages will be permitted in the building.