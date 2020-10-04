Idell Vivian Henry (Wright), 92 yrs, of Wauseon, OH, formerly of Samaria, MI, died Wednesday September 30, 2020, in her residence under the care of Hospice of Northwest Ohio. A service will be held on Monday October 5, 2020, at 11 AM at Erie Union Cemetery, Erie, MI. Pastor Robert Freysinger will officiate from Grace United Methodist Church.
Born June 13, 1928, in Samaria, MI, Idell was the daughter of Forrest and Hazel (Whitmill) Wright. She was a 1944 Dundee High School Graduate. She married Dale Henry on October 4, 1970, in Samaria, MI. Dale died November 12, 2002. Idell worked as a clerk for the U.S. Post Office for 26 yrs retiring in 1989. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, the U.M.W. Treasury, V.P.W. Post Office, Postal Clerk Union, Detroit District who loved chocolate, playing cards and was an avid quilter and seamstress.
Survivors include: children, Terry (Sandra) Johnson, Sherri (Gary) Schwanbeck, Dawn (Ronald Jr.) Dusseau; step-children, Jerry (Colleen) Henry, Jeffrey (Denise) Henry, Myrna (Ted) Tabbert; daughter-in-law, Cyndia Dusseau; grandchildren, Erik (Lisa), Annette (Jason), Tommy, Laura (Justin), Heather (DJ), Nicole (Steve); step-grandchildren, Trishia, Katie, Jeremy, Caleb, Kim, Parker and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a son, Ronnie Johnson, and sisters, Dorothy Cornprobst, Betty Meinhart and Ella Folk.
Memorial contributions can be made to Grace United Methodist Church.
To send the family condolences, please go online to www.capaulfuneralhome.com.