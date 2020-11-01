1/1
Inez Maybell Shipp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Inez's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Inez Maybell Shipp, age 95, of Monroe, died October 29, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Roy C. Shipp. Loving mother of Rich (Barbara) Shipp, JoAnn Park and Ben (Carolyn) Shipp. Dear grandmother of Don Park, Alice Anderson, James Vazquez, Michelle Vazquez and Brenden Shipp. Dearest great grandmother of 14 and great-great grandmother of Winter and Sage is on the way.
She is preceded in death by her grandson, Mark; granddaughter, Rochelle; brothers, Jim and J.L. Givens.
Service is Tuesday, 10:00 AM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Monday, 2:00 ~ 8:00 PM. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park. www.mimemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
3
Service
10:00 AM
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 783-2646
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Michigan Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved