Inez Maybell Shipp, age 95, of Monroe, died October 29, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Roy C. Shipp. Loving mother of Rich (Barbara) Shipp, JoAnn Park and Ben (Carolyn) Shipp. Dear grandmother of Don Park, Alice Anderson, James Vazquez, Michelle Vazquez and Brenden Shipp. Dearest great grandmother of 14 and great-great grandmother of Winter and Sage is on the way.
She is preceded in death by her grandson, Mark; granddaughter, Rochelle; brothers, Jim and J.L. Givens.
Service is Tuesday, 10:00 AM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Monday, 2:00 ~ 8:00 PM. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park. www.mimemorial.com