Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rupp Funeral Home
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Rupp Funeral Home
Burial
Following Services
Roselawn Memorial Park
LaSalle, MI
Iona Rose Lynch


1932 - 2020
Iona Rose Lynch Obituary
Iona Rose Lynch, age 87, of Farmington, passed away the evening of Wednesday January 1, 2020, at Home Sweet Home.

Iona was born March 2, 1932, in Milan, MI to the late Theron Eugene and Celia Louise (Heldt) Palmiter. She married the love of her life, Otra Lynch. Sadly, he preceded her in death on September 14, 2005.

She had a lifelong career with the Monroe County Sheriff's Department. She was deputized by the late Sheriff, Charles "Bud" Harrington in 1969. She held various positions, including managing the Drivers License Bureau, during the time it was operated by the county. She retired as a civilian employee.

Iona loved to ride and take care of horses. She was especially proud of a trail ride she made across the state of Michigan. This love, combined with her involvement with the Sheriff's Office, only made sense for her to be part of the Monroe County Sheriff's Posse. She and her late husband could be found many summers riding in parades and working at the Monroe County Fair. They also made multiple rides across the state. She also loved to crochet. Above all else, Iona loved spending time with her family and friends.

To cherish her memory, Iona leaves two sons, Michael and Richard (Melinda) Lynch; one sister, Sherry Korican; three grandchildren: Logan Morgan, Macayla Komor, and Bailey Hall; and four great grandchildren: Noah, Lincoln, Kurt, and Emmett.

Along with her parents and husband, Iona will be greeted in Heaven by two sisters: Celestine Hammond and E. Lane Divine; and three brothers: Calvin, Adelore, and Larry Palmiter.

Family and friends are invited to Rupp Funeral Home on Sunday January 5, 2020 from 1 p.m.-7 p.m., where a Celebration of Iona's life will be held Monday January 6, 2020 at 1 p.m. Pastor Roy Southerland will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle.

Anyone wishing to make a memorial donation in Iona's honor are asked to please consider the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 3, 2020
