Irene Agnes Reaume was born September 19, 1929 in Newport. She was one of twelve children born from the union of the late Jay Reaume and the late Evelyn (Compau) Reaume. Irene grew up on a farm in Newport, helped care for her younger siblings and received her education attending a one-room schoolhouse. She married the love of her life, Lester Schafer on June 3, 1950 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wyandotte. Together they owned a farm in Southgate. Along with working the farm, Irene helped support her family employed as an Electronic Parts Processor at Circuitron in Southgate for twenty years.
Irene had a heart of gold and was an all-around good person to all who were blessed to know her.
She was a woman of perfection and many talents. She was an avid seamstress; winning a contest on television, a professional cake decorator and enjoyed knitting and crocheting.
Irene cherished time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed hosting family holidays and her family will miss her delectable homemade meals.
Irene appreciated the outdoors at her cabin up north, driving the tractor on the farm, birdwatching, hunting, and time in her vegetable and flower gardens.
Irene Agnes Schafer, age 90, of Carleton passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Beaumont Hospital, Trenton. In addition to her parents, she is preceded by her husband of sixty-seven years, Lester; siblings: Donald (Kathleen) Reaume, James Reaume, Floyd (Ava) Reaume, Ledyard Reaume, Alice Reaume and Edward Reaume; brother-in-law: Frank Primeau.
To cherish her memory, she leaves her children: Henry (Shirley) Schafer, Agnes (Brad) Dubke and Linda (David) Domingue; eleven grandchildren: Mark (Betty Jo) Schafer, Matthew (Angel) Schafer, John (Rachel) Schafer, Edward (Kim) Schafer, Chad (Patty) Dubke, Denise (Blaine) Lindemann, Eric (Roseann) Dubke, Kathy (Scott) Smith, Jennifer Domingue, Kenneth (Virginia) Domingue, and Stephen (Stacey) Domingue; siblings: Richard (Judy) Reaume of Newport, Darlene Primeau of Monroe, Marie Reaume of Monroe, Jayne (Charles) VanWashenova of Newport and David (Debbie) Reaume of Alaska, Sister-in-law Nancy of Monroe; step-granddaughter: Laura (Joe) Bullen; and twenty great-grandchildren.
Private services have been held and burial has taken place at Michigan Memorial Park in Flat Rock. Arrangements have been entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service, North; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185.
Memorials are suggested to St. John's Lutheran Church, Waltz, MI and . Online guests may share words of comfort or photos at www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020