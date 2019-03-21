Irene M. Arce, 93, passed away peacefully at her home on Indian Trails on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. She was born on June 3, 1925, to John and Matlida Nowak in Detroit, MI.

Mrs. Arce was a teacher for 50 years. She taught at St. Mary's Elementary School in Monroe, St. Anne's Parish in Monroe, Monroe Public Schools and trained inmates at the Monroe County Jail to receive their GED. She retired at age 75. She raised six children with her husband, Armando, and they were married for 68 years. She was an avid and passionate reader and loved crossword puzzles. She was also an accomplished seamstress, knitter and crocheter. She loved gardening and oil painting nature scenes. She played the piano and spoke six different languages. She considered her children her most precious jewels.

She is survived by her six children, Andrea Arce, Anita (Timothy) Hughes, Armand (Sandra) Arce, Adrienne (Terry) Dike, Alan (Michelle) Arce, and Alec (Robin) Arce; 9 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. She has one sister, Emily (Nowak) Hansen.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Armando, and her parents.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.